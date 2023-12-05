As a general rule, Christmas always causes your home to change. Not only can you receive more visitors or be filled with the so-called “Christmas spirit”, but it is also common to follow tradition and decorate the house with all kinds of decorations. Some of them, however, can be detrimental to optimal technological functioning.

Have you noticed that in recent days your Internet connection is too slow? To the typical problems that reduce your WiFi signal, you can add a new one, and not realize that it is really the culprit.

The Christmas decoration that can harm your Internet connection

Nowadays, technology is closely linked to everything, including details that, at least a priori, do not seem to be linked to it in any way. We are talking, in this specific case, about the usual Christmas decorations. Depending on how elaborate these are, they can even make your Internet go too slow.

This is what happens with the typical decorations in the form of Christmas lights. That is, the lighting that many people use to decorate their Christmas tree, the terrace or, in some cases, a good part of their home.

Beyond the fact that there are ways to save on your consumption, These flashing lights are also capable of causing interference to the WiFi signal. Or what is the same, make your Internet go slower.

It must be taken into account, however, that this is not something very common, but it does happen in some cases. Christmas lights generate electromagnetic fields that, if necessary, can damage your Internet connection or even cause crashes. occasional from the network.

It is relatively unlikely that putting a few blinking lights in your house will cause this to happen, but as the number of lights grows, so do the probabilities.

For example, when it comes to a shop, a large area, an office and things like that. The best advice in these cases? Test the connection when installing the lights. As they say, prevention is better than cure.

Common WiFi interference

Gettyimages

The main risk that Christmas lights create interference with the WiFi signal consists precisely in that: do not think that they could be the cause of this problem.

However, they are not the only similar case that occurs and, in fact, there are other objects that are in almost every house and that can generate the same effect.

We are talking, of course, about everyday appliances such as microwaves, some types of telephones or, in general, any type of device that uses a wireless connection to function. Even some game console controllers can do it, in some cases.

Of course, the location of the router is essential for it to generate signal in the best possible way. If you place Christmas lights in your home, especially in large quantities, always make sure that this device is as far away from them as possible, just as it is advisable not to have it near the kitchen.