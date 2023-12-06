The designs of the Xbox Series X and S are based on minimalism and elegance.

Xbox Series X and S follow a concept as consoles

Many people have criticized the design of the new Microsoft consoles, Xbox Series X and S, considering it boring, simple or not very innovative. However, it must be taken into account that the design responds to a philosophy and to objectives that go beyond aesthetic appearance, which is something that gives a lot of meaning to the way in which the way Microsoft does things.

Considering this, the Xbox Series X and S consoles were created following a concept that identifies them, just like the previous generations that They have maintained a similar design. In this article, we are going to analyze why the design of the Xbox Series X and S is not as bad as it seems and What advantages does it have compared to other options.

Xbox maintains an authentic concept since its inception

Since the first generation, Xbox has focused on offering a good value for money and a fluid and powerful gaming experience. To this end, it has maintained the concept of what your name represents, which is a “Box X”. That is, a console that does not pretend to be anything other than a device dedicated to digital entertainment. Therefore, the design is fine, as Microsoft focuses on minimalism and gives emphasis to other aspects, such as performance, general functionality or compatibility.

Although it may seem that the design of Xbox Series is too simple or generic, the truth is that it has its personality and its identity. The color Xbox Series X matte black gives it an elegant and sober look, while the contrast between the black and white of the Xbox Series S gives it a modern and dynamic touch.

Both models have details that make them unique, such as their ventilation tops and its completely rectangular appearance that allows the ports of cables are easier to use and positioning. It is also important to mention that The controls are one of the most comfortable there is because of the way they are designed for hand grip. In themselves, these elements reflect the DNA of the brand and make it recognizable because they have maintained the concept of what “Xbox” means throughout the generations.

The dimensions of the Xbox Series X and S are ideal

Thanks to the fact that they follow a concept of “less is more” when It’s about the design of the consoles, are able to maintain an adequate size. Compared to the PS5, the Xbox Series allows it to be stored on most shelves without causing problems. At the same time, it is created to have a better ventilation and avoid overheating, which is a plus. In the case of Xbox Series S, it is a much more compact and comfortable version, although sacrifice some featuresbut despite that it continues to maintain good quality-price when we talk about the next gen.

In short, the design of Xbox Series X and S It’s not as bad as it seems. On the contrary, it is a design that fulfills its purpose and has its advantages. Do not get carried away by appearances or comparisons with other consoles. The important thing is what’s inside and what it offers us as players. And in that sense, Xbox Series X and S They do not disappoint in any way.since you can enjoy some of the best games of 2023.

