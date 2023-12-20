The answer lies in mathematics and, for example, although The “Gordo” of Christmas is superior, for example, to that of the El Niño Draw (which takes place only a few days later), if we want to get a little pinch, Christmas is not the most appropriate.

Probability of a winning Lottery tenth

If we talk about winning the Christmas “Gordo”, the possibilities are identical compared to the Child's Draw. A total of 100,000 numbers are played, those between 00000 and 99999. Taking into account that all of them have the same chances of winning, there are one in 100,000 chance that your number will win first prize (or the second and third, which are also prizes for a single number), which represents a 0.0001% statistical probability.

If we get nitpicky, there is literally a statistically greater chance of a meteorite hitting the Earth. However, we can still get other prizes. In this sense, adding all the possible prizes in a Christmas raffle (one first, one second, one third, two fourths, eight fifths, approximations, hundreds and refunds), there are a total of 15,304 numbers that are awarded in some way. This means that with each number you play you have a 15.30% chance of being awarded, including the refund, which would really only prevent us from losing the money played.

In the case of the Children's Lottery, the Fat is not 400,000 euros per tenth, but only 200,000 euros per tenth (without going into what must subsequently be paid to the Treasury, in gross figures). However, the awards are much more divided. Specifically, adding all the prizes, 37,812 numbers out of the 100,000 in each series get some prize, almost 38% of the numbers in play. For example, in the case of refunds, there are three instead of one. At Christmas we only take it if we share an ending with the Gordo's number (1 in 10, 10%), while in El Niño there is this and also two others resulting from a special extraction of a figure (3 in 10, 30 %).

Better to play other games of chance?

If you are wondering if another of the games of chance launched by Loterías y Apuestas del Estado is better, your idea about the Christmas Lottery may change. In the case of Primitiva and Bonoloto, you have to choose between 6 numbers from 1 to 49. How many possible combinations can be made according to these rules? 13,983,816 different combinations.

Therefore, the possibility that the one we played winning is 1 in 13,983,816. If we take into account that the jackpot here would be to hit a seventh figure, the refund, the probability rises to 1 in 139,838,160. Of course, in exchange for this increase in the difficulty of getting the jackpot, it would be millions of euros what you would getwith figures that vary depending on the accumulated jackpot precisely when there are no winners.