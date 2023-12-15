Suara.com – Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) provides a call center that the public and customers can contact. Namely via the BRI Contact service 1500017 or 14017.

However, the question is whether the Contact BRI 1500017 service is toll-free? Likewise, is the 14017 call center also toll free?

Like telephone call services in general, to contact BRI Contact 1500017 and 14017 you need a cellphone for those of you who use cellphones.

Because the BRI call center, both Contact BRI 1500017 and 14017, are not toll-free. However, rates are charged according to the policies of each cellular operator.

Even so, Contact BRI 1500017 and 14017 have their own advantages. Namely by being open 24 hours a day.

So customers can contact the BRI call center at any time from anywhere. Including national holidays, we are still ready to serve customers.

How to Contact the BRI Call Center

For those of you who need help regarding BRI services or are looking for information regarding BRI products, you can contact the BRI call center directly.

Namely by contacting via telephone Contact BRI 1500017 or 14017. Later there will be a call center team who will help you.

Not only reporting problems, the BRI Call Center also provides other information, namely by reporting and asking for help at Contact BRI 1500017 and 14017.

Apart from that, this BRI call center can also serve those of you who need information regarding BRI services and products.

Through the BRI call center, there will be someone who will help and direct you regarding the information and assistance needed.

However, what services can you get by calling Contact BRI 1500017 and 14017? Check out the following explanation.

Various Services at BRI Call Center

You can enjoy a number of services by calling the BRI Call Center or Contact BRI at 1500017 and 14017:

Comprehensive Information about BRI Services

Get complete information about BRI services, including products, terms, costs and usage guides.Banking Transaction Assistance

Get help when you experience problems with banking transactions such as fund transfers, cash withdrawals or cash deposits.Help regarding Debit or Credit Cards

Assistance regarding problems with debit/credit cards such as lost cards, unexpected transactions, or card damage.Savings or Current Account Support

Get help with savings/checking accounts, including balance discrepancies or unexpected transactions.Assistance regarding Loans

Assistance regarding applications, installment payments, or changes to loan data.Exchange Rate and Interest Rate Information

Access information related to BRI currency exchange rates and interest rates.ATM Card Blocking

Ask for help blocking a lost ATM card.Complete BRI Group Information

Get product and service information from various BRI Group entities.

Another alternative is contacting BRI

Apart from the BRI call center via contact BRI 1500017 and 14017, there are also other services that can be used to contact BRI. Some of them are below:

Email: (email protected)

FB Messenger : BANK BRI

Instagram : @bankbri_id

Facebook : @BRIofficialpage

Twitter: @kontaktBRI

Whatsapp: 08121214017

Just adjust which one is easiest for you to contact when you encounter problems with BRI services and products.

That's the answer to whether to contact the BRI Contact service 1500017 and 14017 toll-free or not. The answer is no.

However, there is an alternative BRI call center or Contact BRI 1500017 and 14017 which is toll-free. Namely via WhatsApp or other channels.