Arrive Decemberso one of the most anticipated payments of the entire year is pending when the bonus paymenta benefit that is established in the Federal Labor Law in article 87.

As explained by the Federal Attorney for the Defense of Laborthis benefit arose in the Federal Labor Law in 1970previously it was only a payment that some employers decided to give to their workers because it was Christmas time, but in the reform of that year the payment of this benefit was established as mandatory and they called it a Christmas bonus.

Is the bonus tax free?

Now in MexicoUnder no pretext and without regard to the condition of the workers, all those who have a subordinate employment relationship with an employer have the right to receive a bonus.

The payment of the bonus corresponds to 15 days of salary in case you have already spent one year working in the company, otherwise, only the proportional part is paid. But are they taxed or tax-free?

Because it is extra income, Income Tax (ISR) is charged, but not in all cases. The percentage that the Tax Administration Service (SAT) withholds will depend on the amount of the worker’s income.

The bonus payment is the equivalent of the amount of your fortnight’s salary. This is because the calculation of the bonus tax is based on your gross income, while your biweekly salary has already been deducted from the ISR, resulting in your net salary. The people who do not pay taxes on the bonus are those who earn the minimum wage.

How is the ISR of the bonus payment calculated?

The bonus is exempt from ISR if it does not exceed the amount equivalent to 30 days of the Measurement and Update Unit (UMA).which in 2023 is $3153.70 pesos per month.

According to BBVA, the ISR payment is made on the total received that day, for example:

Monthly salary: 10,000 (30 days of salary) Bonus: $5,000 (15 days required by law). The UMA is subtracted: $3,153.70, which is the exempt part of the bonus that does not pay taxes.

In this case, the amount of the bonus that ISR would pay is $1,846.3 pesos.

