Shigeru Miyamoto is, without a doubt, one of the greatest legends in the industry. The outstanding creative of Nintendo He has had a decades-long career, in which he has achieved great achievements and has delighted us with fun projects.

Despite the passing of the years, Miyamoto is still more than active, which is why many wonder if he will ever retire. The 71-year-old creative decided to break the silence and, during a recent interview, he answered the important question.

Shigeru Miyamoto talks about his retirement from Nintendo

Shigeru Miyamoto has been active in the industry for decades

During a talk with The Guardian, Miyamoto was asked about his possible retirement in the coming years. As you probably already know, the creative currently works in the expansion of its franchises to other medialike cinema and amusement parks.

Thus, the creative has not stopped working on what he loves so much for decades. Miyamoto was clear and confessed that He doesn't think about retirement as such., because he wants to remain active until it is possible. The creative is aware of his age, so he is already thinking of a plan in case something happens to him in the coming years.

On the other hand, he was very happy with everything he has achieved in his career. He pointed out that he does not feel like owner of the things he has built, since they have grown away from him with the help of many other people to whom he is grateful.

“More than retiring, I think about the day I collapse. In these times you have to think in a period of 5 years, so I think about who I can transfer things to in case something happens.

“I'm very grateful that there is so much energy around things I've worked on. They are things that have already gone out into the world… they have been cultivated by others, other people have raised them, they have helped them grow, so in that sense I no longer feel too much of an owner of them,” Miyamoto explained.

Previously, the creative also stated that he was not thinking about retirement as such. Furthermore, he added that Nintendo probably won't change much when he's gone. Having said all that, we still have Miyamoto for a while.

