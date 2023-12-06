loading…

Accusations of Russia arming Hamas abounded after the Palestinian resistance group launched a spectacular attack on Israel on October 7. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – Accusations Russia arm Hamas erupted after the Palestinian resistance group launched a spectacular attack on Israel on October 7. Instantly, the world’s attention shifted from the Russian-Ukrainian war to the Middle East conflict.

As the new Israeli-Hama war flared up in Gaza, Ukrainian officials and some observers were quick to accuse Moscow of meddling and even more serious accusations – that Russia was supplying weapons to the Palestinian resistance group.

They, of course, provided no evidence for the allegations.

“Russia is interested in provoking war in the Middle East, so that a new source of pain and suffering can undermine world unity, increase strife and contradictions, and thereby help Russia destroy freedom in Europe,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said at the time.

“We see Russian propagandists having fun. We see Moscow’s friends in Iran openly supporting those who attack Israel. And all of this represents a much greater threat than the world currently perceives. World wars in the past started with local aggression.”

Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine’s top intelligence officer, alleged that Moscow may have provided Hamas with weapons captured from Ukraine as a perfect way to cover Russia’s fingerprints.

“We all see clearly that trophy weapons from Ukraine have indeed been handed over to the Hamas group. Most of them are infantry weapons,” he told the Ukrainska Pravda newspaper on October 12.

But some experts have warned that despite decades of good relations between Russia, Hamas and Iran, there is no concrete evidence of Russian arms supplies.

“We didn’t see the main thing – statements from the Israeli military and demonstrations of the Hamas weapons they confiscated,” Nikolay Mitrokhin of Germany’s University of Bremen told Al Jazeera.

“So far, there is no evidence of large arms supplies from Russia to Gaza,” he said. “Most likely these issues will emerge after (Israel completes) the clearance of Gaza, but only then will it make sense to talk about them.”