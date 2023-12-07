Things have changed for Bárbara Rey from one moment to the next. Ángel Cristo has brought out the monster that he carries inside her and upon discovering the long list of his wife’s lovers, he has hit the starlet, blinded by her jealousy.

In addition, the couple has learned that they are expecting their child. Barbara couldn’t be happier, she is going to fulfill her dream of being a mother and starting a family.

What Bárbara Rey does not know is that the conversation with Chelo in the caravan has not been left between them. The star doesn’t know it, but the Higher Defense Information Center has wiretapped her house.

The conversation between the two has been recorded and everything that happens in the couple’s home reaches the ears of Queen Sofía: “Honey, you have fucked the King of Spain,” Chelo is heard saying.

Queen Sofía receives all the information and has seen Bárbara and Chelo’s conversation: she knows that her husband is cheating on her. What will be the next step?