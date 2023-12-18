Ceylin has to start living without Ilgaz. She can't believe that she has passed away and she doesn't know how she can live without him… she is broken with pain!

Encouraged by Eren, Ceylin goes on the trip she was going to take with Ilgaz, and there she feels even more sad when she realizes that she is alone in the place where she was going to spend some unforgettable days with her husband.

There, she also decides to take a pregnancy test, but she just leaves the room and doesn't realize that… she has tested positive and that she is pregnant! What will she do now?

Her mind also continues to play tricks on her and she imagines that she sees Ilgaz all the time, although she tells herself over and over again that he is dead.

Ceylin decides to go for a walk and takes the gray sweatshirt that she has been wearing all this time because… it's from Ilgaz! He doesn't want to forget her smell and carries her with her at all times.

When she realizes that her sweatshirt has fallen, she goes crazy looking for the person who took it. She then sees a man wearing it and does not hesitate to go after her to get it back.

She approaches him to ask him to give it back and discovers that… it's Ilgaz! Ceylin is completely speechless. Is she reimagining it or is it all her imagination?

They both meet again with an emotional hug while she maintains the hope, more alive than ever, that Ilgaz is alive and that everything has been a nightmare. Will her wishes come true?

