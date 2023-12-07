MOTORCYCLING: The CFMoto 650 engine mounted on the Morini SCR and STR is one of the various cases of “reverse engineering” that populate the world of motorcycling; it is in fact the same as the 650 Kawasaki engine initially mounted on the ER-6, in 2005, then adopted over the years by Versys, Z and Ninja. This technique involves dismantling an engine piece by piece and then cloning each component. Another example known to us is the Honda 500 twin-cylinder that equips the CB family, while its “lookalike” sits nestled in the frames of the Voge 500: here too the bore, stroke and displacement are identical, in addition to everything else. But the most cloned engine in the world remains the air-cooled single-cylinder Honda 110 of the Super Cub, reproduced by numerous oriental companies also by virtue of its construction simplicity. Let us remember that an engine and its clone do not always have the same performance: the metal alloys used are unlikely to be the same and it is not certain that the manufacturing tolerances are comparable, not to mention the electronics. This often leads to differences in mechanical noise, vibrations and engine performance. According to Kawa-Morini, in the maximum power detected at the wheel there is a difference of 10% in favor of the Kawasaki Z650, which rises to 14% in the maximum torque. As to why manufacturers do not report copying, one explanation could come from European patent legislation, which explains that a traditional heat engine cannot be patented. But also by the possibility that there are tacit agreements in any case. As for not buying these bikes… It’s a personal choice, as is the choice to buy Italian, European, American, Japanese or Chinese… A question of taste and wallet. Furthermore, Moto Morini, controlled by the Zhongneng Vehicle Group, is still an Italian company, with Italian employees and taxes paid in our country.