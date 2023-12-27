On the new social network Threads, minister Matteo Salvini posts a photo praising the regularity bike behind him. Will he be an enthusiast?

December 27, 2023

Together with minister Matteo Salvini Moto.it has also landed on Threads (follow us!). Meta's new social network is a bit at the center of attention and it is currently used for even faster – and sometimes informal – communication than Instagram.

Yesterday, for Boxing Day, Matteo Salvini he posted a photo of himself with his partner on Threads Francesca Verdinia large panettone and a splendid regularity motorbike in the background, hidden by the two. The caption of the post suggests that the minister knows something about the motorbike behind them: “Me, you, your majesty the panettone and your majesty the motorbike! Best wishes to the Stefanos and the Stefanias”.

The vintage motorbike appears perfectly immaculate, on the easel and polished. From the black and white photos in the background it looks like the bike in question competed and that it has been squeezed properly. Maybe it's just our conjectures, but the minister could be a regularity enthusiast!

Moto.it arrives on Threads: what it is, what it is for and how to follow us!