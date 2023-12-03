loading…

Khan Younis in Gaza is suspected by Israel to be a Hamas defense base. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Israel’s devastating war in Gaza returns after a week-long ceasefire, adding to the death toll from the thousands already killed. Israeli troops are now targeting Khan Younis in Gaza.

Israeli ground forces are currently north of the strip, including Gaza City. In the first round of fighting, they stormed al-Shifa Hospital, the largest medical complex in the enclave. Israel claims the facility serves as a “main base of Hamas terrorist activity” but has been unable to prove the allegation. Palestinian groups and al-Shifa staff denied there was a militant command center under the facility.

Despite Israel’s claims about the hospital, there are indications that Khan Younis in southern Gaza could be the ground forces’ next main target.

“We haven’t even gotten to the heart of this operation,” former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert told broadcaster Euronews in an interview published online a week before the ceasefire began last month.

“Khan Younis… is the real Hamas headquarters,” he claimed.

Citing several sources, the Financial Times on Friday said Israel was “planning a campaign against Hamas that will last a year or more”, adding that the “most intensive phase” of the ground offensive would continue until early next year.

The newspaper said Tel Aviv’s strategy “envisages Israeli forces… soon launching an offensive deep south” of Gaza. It said the campaign there would center on Khan Younis and Rafah.

Action on the southern route is expected to begin while Israel works to complete its objectives in the north – a task that a source said would likely take two weeks to a month.

However, a senior US official quoted by Reuters on Friday said Washington did not expect a full-scale attack on Khan Younis and Rafah like the one in Gaza City.

Israel is now bombing the southern part of Gaza, an area where Israel began ordering Palestinians to evacuate less than a week after the war erupted on October 7.