Although sometimes we talk about the general way in which technology will change the world as we know it, the truth is that there are small “advances” that are increasingly used on a daily basis. Supposedly, they are comfortable and improve quality of life, but are they always recommended? Is it really worth investing in them?

That is precisely what happens with smart locks, recommended by some but frowned upon by others. What really happens? As usually happens in these cases, grays are more realistic than blacks and whites. Here we leave you Some details you should know before deciding to buy one.

What you need to know about smart locks

Move

There are many things to know before purchasing a smart lock. Starting with their own safety. These locks typically offer advanced features, such as the ability to be controlled remotely through a mobile application or integration with broader security systems.

However, it is crucial to do your research and select a quality smart lock that meets security standards and is protected against potential cyber vulnerabilities. Otherwise, smart locks can subtract more than they really add.

It should also not be forgotten that smart locks work with electricity, either through batteries or connection to the electrical network. It’s crucial to consider battery life and how it can affect your routine. Locks that run on rechargeable batteries or offer battery alerts are best for avoiding unpleasant surprises.

Before making a purchase, it also doesn’t hurt to research the manufacturer’s reputation in terms of software updates and technical support. Always opt for a brand with a history of regular updates to ensure your lock remains secure and functional. as threats and technologies evolve.

Advantages and disadvantages of buying a smart lock

Convenience, of course, is a fundamental factor when choosing an electric lock. The ability to control access to your home from anywhere using a mobile app provides great flexibility. You can grant or revoke access to family, friends, or delivery services, all with a few taps on your device.

The ability to provide temporary codes or remote access to guests, such as family or friends who arrive before you, is also a valuable feature. This way you can eliminate the need to provide physical keys and better coordinate arrival and departure coordination. In addition to recording them, if you need to (for example, in work environments).

On the negative side, however, it must be recognized that there are still potential risks of cyber vulnerabilities. Threats like hacking and the malware could compromise the security of the lock if proper precautions are not taken.

Additionally, like any electronic device, smart locks are subject to possible technical failures. This could result in awkward situations or, in the worst case, security issues if the lock stops working properly.

Summarizing, The most logical thing is to think that smart locks can be an intelligent alternative to traditional ones, but not for everyone, nor for all homes. Being passionate about technology and always being up to date with its advances is key.