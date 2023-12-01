When buying a home we are stressed about the long time it will take to fully pay the mortgage, and this is one of the day-to-day problems of Spaniards. Upon reaching retirement, one needs to be calm and enjoy those years of life peacefully, without stress or worries that could be causing real headaches. In this context, the possibility of requesting a loan from the bank comes into play to maintain a standard of living in accordance with the standardized ones and, to do so, you must contract the reverse mortgage.

The reverse mortgage It is a loan that you can request from the bank when you reach the retirement stage in order to make the remaining mortgage payment and continue living in the property with full guarantee and security. It is a method governed by Law in the Official State Gazette that serves to make income profitable that are received during retirement and be able to live a full life, although the amount of each loan usually depends on the appraisal of the home.

Likewise, the average retirement pension is 1,138 euros, but there is uncertainty that the value of the pensions may decrease in the future and any solution that is more viable to face the latest expenses may be considered. This is how the reverse mortgage was born, which can be contracted in some banking entities taking into account a series of requirements.

Requirements to apply for a reverse mortgage

When you apply for the reverse mortgage, you are offering a property as a guarantee of payment If not, it is not possible to meet the mortgage terms. Therefore, it is important to know that, when contracting this financial product, it is the bank that is in charge of carrying out this convenience, in such a way that you do not lose the right to continue maintaining your property. However, a set of conditions must be taken into account, because not all entities grant this type of benefits.

The homeowner must have over 65 years old or have a degree of disability of 33%. Debt may be required by the bank when the beneficiary dies. The home must be insured and protected against damage. The bank agrees with the owner to sign a life annuity insurance In parallel with the contracting of the reverse mortgage, that is, the loan of a constant income is guaranteed until death.

What are the advantages and benefits?

We will start with the advantages, arguing that the reverse mortgage is not linked to the beneficiary’s income. nor does it require having a certain level of solvency to be granted.but only takes into account the requirements of age, disability and owning a home.

On the other hand, payments received by the owner are exempt from personal income tax withholdings, you only have to pay taxes on life annuities, but the amount set is usually very low. But they also have the privilege of not paying the Documented Legal Acts Tax.

And the drawbacks?

Whenever a reverse mortgage is contracted, you convert your home into collateral, that is, you offer a guarantee to the bank that the payments will be returned in the event of death, with all the consequences. In this case, It is the heirs who have to take charge to reimburse the money to the financial institution, along with the interest that has been generated during the enjoyment of said benefit.

To do this, the owner’s children have a period of one year to pay the debt and keep the home, or sell it and pay the debt with the money they have obtained. A last option is to settle the debt by signing a new mortgage and pay the corresponding periodic installments.

Is it worth taking out a reverse mortgage?

Everything will depend on the needs of the pensioner and what financial moment they are in. Although the children should also be notified that this decision is going to be made because they are the ones who will be responsible for the housing payments in the future. However, before ordering this product, It is important to study the situation well to see if it is sustainable enough to hire it, since several financial burdens are left after death. At the same time, you can consider contracting other products, such as pension plans.