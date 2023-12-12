loading…

Russia claims fourth-generation nuclear-powered submarines have many advantages. Photo/Sputnik

GAZA – Russian President Vladimir Putin inaugurated two new fourth-generation nuclear-powered submarines in the northern shipyard city of Severodvinsk. He claimed that the submarine could not be matched by technology developed by NATO.

The two ships, ‘Emperor Alexander III’ and ‘Krasnoyarsk,’ will join the Russian Navy’s Pacific Fleet. Putin made the announcement at a flag-raising ceremony to inaugurate the ship.

“Soon, the missile-carrying submarines ‘Emperor Alexander III’ and ‘Krasnoyarsk’ will start their service with the Pacific Fleet,” Putin said, as reported by RT. Putin described the submarine as “terrifying” and “unrivaled in its class.”

Emperor Alexander III is the seventh ship in the strategic Borei-class series and the fourth among the upgraded Borei-A variants. Krasnoyarsk is the fourth among the multi-role Yasen-M family.

“Three more Borei-A submarines are currently in production and are expected to be launched in the next few years,” Putin said, while another five Yasen-M boats are under construction.

The Borei-class submarines are the backbone of Russia’s strategic naval forces, each carrying 16 solid-fuel Bulava intercontinental ballistic missiles with a range of 8,000 km (4,971 miles).

The ships also have six large 533 mm torpedo tubes as their ‘secondary’ armament, with the guns capable of launching a variety of munitions, including cruise missiles and sea mines.

Yasen-M family submarines fill more of a tactical role in navies, with ships in this class capable of carrying a wide range of munitions.

The Yasen-M submarine has ten 533 mm torpedo tubes and eight vertical launch systems. Each launcher can be armed with four Oniks anti-ship missiles or the new Zircon hypersonic munitions introduced earlier this year. The vertical launcher can also load up to five Kalibr cruise missiles.

(ahm)