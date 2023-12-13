The Wall Street Journal published an article on Tuesday claiming that the Israeli army had begun flooding some tunnels used by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, discovered during the military invasion in recent weeks. The newspaper quotes some US government officials who said anonymously that they had become aware of the Israeli operation, but for the moment there has been no confirmation from the Israeli authorities.

The plan to flood the Hamas tunnels by pumping sea water into them has been discussed for several weeks. The Wall Street Journal also wrote about it at the beginning of December, claiming that the plan had two objectives: to destroy the tunnels and to force out the Hamas militiamen who are still hidden inside them.

According to the newspaper, the Israeli army has assembled at least five large pumps not far from the al Shati refugee camp, in the north of the Strip, a few kilometers from the sea, which could draw water from the Mediterranean Sea and introduce thousands of cubic meters of water into the now in the tunnels, flooding them within weeks.

Israel first informed the United States of the plan in early November, prompting mixed reactions over the feasibility of the operation and the effect it would have on the environment, US officials said. Last week the Israeli army chief of staff, Herzi Halevi, said that flooding the tunnels would be “a good idea”, but did not provide further comment on the matter.

According to officials, the US government has doubts about the effectiveness of using sea water to destroy or seriously damage the tunnels – which are estimated to extend for about 500 kilometers and are equipped with armored doors capable of withstanding even explosions – and that it could endanger fresh water supplies in the Gaza Strip. Already in 2015 the Egyptian government had used sea water to flood the tunnels operated by smugglers under the Rafah crossing, on the border with the Strip, provoking huge complaints from farmers in the surrounding areas, who had claimed that the operation had caused damage to their crops.

Now according to the Wall Street Journal, Israel has actually started pumping water into the tunnels, although the operation is only in its initial stages and no further details are known. US President Joe Biden was asked during a press conference on Tuesday whether he was aware of the plan. Biden avoided answering the question directly, and instead spoke about the fact that, based on what he knows, to date there are no hostages in the Hamas tunnels, but he immediately specified that he doesn’t know this “for sure”.

