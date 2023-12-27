The industry is in a consolidation stage, so important purchases are expected in the future. On several occasions, there has been speculation about a possible acquisition of CD Projekt RED, a studio known for The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077.

Adam Kicińskigeneral director of the study, spoke on the subject in a recent interview and was very clear: They are not interested in being acquired and be part of a larger company. On the other hand, They do not plan any more acquisitions in the future..

Find out: CDPR Jokes About Cyberpunk 2077's Troubled Release, Fans Angry

Related video: Cyberpunk 2077 repaired its reputation… thanks to an anime?

CD Projekt RED does not want to be acquired or buy more studios

CD Projekt RED will avoid any purchase attempt

Speaking to Parkiet (via Wccftech), Kiciński stressed that reports about a possible purchase of CD Projekt RED They are simple rumors. He pointed out that the studio has always had a clear position: not be bought and avoid any hostile takeover attempts.

“We are not interested in being included in any larger entity. We have worked our whole lives to get to the position we have now. And we believe that in a few years we will be even bigger and stronger. We have ambitious plans and we are passionate about what we do. “We value independence,” said the manager.

In case you don't remember, reports claimed that CD Projekt RED was a candidate for an acquisition after the initial disaster of Cyberpunk 2077. However, the company stated that it was not for sale, especially since it came to light that Microsoft thought in buying them.

On the other hand, during the interview Kiciński also stated that CD Projekt RED does not plan to make any more acquisitions in the future. This is because they are not interested in investing just to have more staff and grow financially.

“We are not interested in purchases that only aim to include the acquired companies in our group and consolidate their financial results. “We don’t see the value in it,” concluded the manager.

In case you missed it: Cyberpunk 2077: CDPR makes history thanks to the successful premiere of Phantom Liberty

In this link you will find more news about CD Projekt RED and its upcoming projects.

Related video: The good, the bad and the meh of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente