There are more and more procedures in which showing the DNI is necessary to be able to carry out the task in question. In many cases, we resort to photocopies as an alternative measure, in case we lose our DNI or do not want to carry it with us everywhere. But is a photocopy of your DNI really valid? We answer the question.

The National Identity Document is a public, official, personal and non-transferable document and is issued by the Ministry of the Interior, as cited by the organization itself on its website. This document is used to identify us in a large number of situations: from enrolling in a university degree to everything that has to do with reserving a plane or a train to be able to get around.

It is common to try to use the photocopy resource as a security measure to avoid being in a position to lose our original document. But is this measure really valid? Can it replace our DNI in the cases mentioned previously?

No, a photocopy of the DNI has no value

As the Ministry of the Interior states on its official website, a photocopy of the DNI has no value if it is not accompanied by the original. Therefore, if what we want is to use the photocopy to protect our original card and prevent it from being lost, this will not be a solution we can resort to. Regardless of whether we opt for color or black and white photocopies.

It is also worth remembering that all persons required to have a DNI are also required to display it when required by a competent authority or its agents. And, as we have already mentioned, if we show a photocopy, it could be taken into account in the same way as if we were undocumented. Therefore, it is possible that a family member would have to intervene to carry out the relevant identification process in a space authorized for this, such as a police station. The best thing we could do to avoid this type of unpleasant situation is to always carry our original document with us.

Who is required to carry the DNI?

Once we know what conditions exist in everything that refers to photocopies of the DNI, it is time to know who is obliged to always carry this document with them. All Spaniards have the right to be issued a DNI, with its obtaining being mandatory for all those over 14 years of age who reside in Spain. Also for those who are of the same age and, residing abroad, move to Spain for a period of no less than six months.

Furthermore, once the DNI expires, the period of which varies depending on our age, we have 180 days to make it valid again through renewal. In the event that we do not carry out this procedure within the stipulated period, the financial fine to which we would be exposed could vary between 601 and 30,000 euros.