Alan Wake 2 has had unspectacular player numbers on PS5 and Xbox, and analysts debate whether that's enough to consider it a success or failure.

Alan Wake 2 It was one of the most awarded games in the last The Game Awards, including Best Direction. All critics agree that Remedy's game is one of the most innovative survival horror games in recent years, but is it enough to sell?

The absence of a physical release of Alan Wake 2, a game that lends itself to this (very cinematic single player) may have affected game sales. There is no way to prove it, but it is the consensus that industry analysts have.

And it's hard to know because there is no sales data for the game: Epic Games, its publisher, does not offer sales data and does not provide it to the Circana agency, which publishes the best-selling games in the United States every month.

Mat Piscatellafrom Circana, today shared the data of best-selling games of November 2023 in the United States, where Alan Wake 2 is naturally not available,

But he has given an extra piece of information: his position number of active users both on Xbox Series X/S and on PlayStation 5. And it doesn't seem very encouraging: on Xbox it was the game number 147 by number active users, and on PS5 it was 113.

Is Alan Wake 2's player data as bad as it seems?

According to Piscatella, The data is insufficient to know if Alan Wake 2 has been a success or a failure. Despite unspectacular player numbers on consoles, the game may have been more successful on PC, where is exclusive to Epic Games Store (and unlike Steam, there is no way to know which games are the most popular).

In Piscatella's opinion, “a physical release and more advertising wouldn't have hurt consoles.”

The decision not to release the game in physical format on consoles has been widely criticized, and has undoubtedly affected its sales on consoles. But of course, that also implies that launch costs have been lowerwith Epic self-publishing it, which should tip the balance towards lower income but higher profits (if it has had profits).

In the end, it will be Time will tell if Alan Wake 2 has been a success or a failure: Remedy has plans to release DLC for Alan Wake 2 and a sequel to Control (which is part of the same universe)… although with another publisher, 505 Games.

For now, Alan Wake 2 It is on sale in the Epic Games Store, just as it receives the update with the New Game + mode.