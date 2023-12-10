It sounds like a trick question in the genre ‘what is heavier, a kilo of feathers or a kilo of iron?’. Everyone knows the answer is iron, because it is heavier. Or no, feathers, because that’s more. But in this case, the answer will surprise you. Or maybe not, because otherwise we wouldn’t write an article about it. A full battery of an EV is indeed slightly heavier than an empty battery.

According to Albert Einstein (with some help from Henri Poincaré), there is a relationship between energy and weight. You probably know his formula ‘E = mc2’. More energy would mean more mass. The German Auto24 calculated that a Tesla Model S battery with around 100 kWh is no less than 3,000 nanograms heavier after a charge. That’s 3 millionths of a gram.

Or does charging make the car lighter?

If you charged a million Tesla Model Ss at the same time, they would be three grams heavier together. In theory, a full battery is heavier, but there are some caveats. If you unplug the car, the charging port could suffer microscopic wear. The car would then become lighter. Moisture can also evaporate due to the heat of charging. Then the car also weighs less.

The conclusion is that theoretically the battery becomes slightly heavier, but in practice you won’t notice anything. The car does not become less economical due to a higher weight, as is the case with a petrol or diesel car. Wearing less thick socks or leaving your coins at home will have a greater effect on the efficiency of your electric car.