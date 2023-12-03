loading…

DUBAI – Minister of Foreign Affairs United States of America (US), Antony Blinken emphasized that Washington will continue to support Israel and working to ensure civilians are not killed.

“We remain focused on bringing everyone home, returning the hostages. “We are also very focused, as we have always been, on trying to ensure that this conflict does not spread, and does not escalate elsewhere,” Blinken said at a conference in Dubai, in discussions with Arab foreign ministers.

He also blamed Hamas for the end of efforts to extend the ceasefire.

“It is important to understand why the break ended. “This ended because of Hamas,” he stressed as quoted by Middle East Monitor, Sunday (3/12/2023).

He stressed that protecting civilians in Gaza is a must and that Israel will inform Palestinians about safe places, adding that the US is working for the Palestinians to have their own state.

The Israeli army resumed bombing the Gaza Strip on Friday morning after declaring the end of a week-long humanitarian pause. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, at least 193 Palestinians have been killed and 652 injured since Friday in Israeli airstrikes.

The death toll is likely to rise quickly as Israel has revealed hundreds more targets it plans to bomb in southern Gaza, where some two million Palestinians are crammed into what was once one of the most densely populated areas on earth before the war.

On Saturday, Israel announced it had struck more than 400 targets in Gaza since an attempt to extend a seven-day ceasefire with Hamas failed on Friday, including 50 strikes on the southern town of Khan Younis.

Israel ordered the enclave’s 1.1 million residents to head south last month to escape death, an evacuation order deemed a war crime by UN human rights experts, and with no place left for them to enter. into the enclave.

