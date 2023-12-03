An iconic armor that appeared in Iron Man 2 is brought to life with this incredible aluminum design.

The iconic Marvel hero, Iron Man, has been one of the characters that has changed its appearance the most over time. Thanks to his above-average intelligence, Tony Stark has been able to build impressive armor that has accompanied him on his adventures. Each new design included great innovations, providing the armored hero with a constant evolution of offensive and defensive capabilities. And now, in an incredible cosplay, an Iron Man armor has come to life with a design made entirely of aluminum.

Cosplay has become very popular on Reddit, where users have been really impressed by the final design. The main objective of that account is focused on showing costumes of Iron Man that reflect the appearance of the character, while testing their professional metalworking skills.

Having developed several versions of Iron Man’s armor, Ironcostumes’ aluminum suits always seem to respect the original ideas of the comics, with strong inspiration from Tony Stark’s armor in the MCU. This design has not disappointed at all and could be worthy of appearing in any production of Marvel Studios.

(Self) My full aluminium Iron Man Mark 5 armor, pics by Meoumchala

The design of this cosplay is based on la armora Mark V, What an appearance in the Iron Man 2 movie. An armor that fit in a suitcase so that Tony Stark could turn to her at any time. For this same reason, Tony Stark He sacrificed firepower so he could become Iron Man at will.

This is one of the most impressive creations of an Iron Man armor that has been made in years, creating a design that has to be seen to be believed.

