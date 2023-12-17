Suara.com – Artist Irish Bella finally appeared after Ammar Zoni was arrested again by the police. Her husband was arrested for the third time in connection with a drug case.

When met by journalists, Irish Bella appeared to be taking part in a joint running activity as a form of support for Palestine.

Apart from that, Raffi Ahmad's reaction regarding Sarah Sechan's alleged teasing of his wife, Nagita Slavina, is currently in the spotlight.

Some time ago, Sarah Sechan insinuated that Indonesians had no ethics because they shouted at the Singapore mall. The allusion was allegedly made to Nagita Slavina.

Furthermore, the following is a series of popular articles that appeared on Suara.com on Sunday (17/12/2023).

1. Asked about Ammar Zoni, Irish Bella chose to go away

Biodata dan Agama Irish Bella (Instagram/@_irishbella_)

Irish Bella finally met with the media crew after her husband, Ammar Zoni, was arrested by the police for another drug case. When met, the mother of two children was taking part in a running activity together as a form of support for Palestine.

Initially, Irish Bella discussed her running activities. Even though she rarely participates in large-scale sporting activities, the 27-year-old actress admits that she is passionate about running.

2. Viral recording of alleged seconds of Vanessa Angel's accident, there is a voice asking for help and calling Gala Sky

Portrait of Vanessa Angel and Bibi Andriansyah in Life (Instagram/@bibliss)

Recently, a video has been circulating which allegedly contains sound recordings of the seconds of Vanessa Angel and Bibi Ardiansyah's accident on the Jombang toll road on November 4 2021.

In the recording, a woman's voice can be heard screaming for help. In fact, it was suspected that the voice had called the name of Gala Sky, the daughter of Vanessa Angel who survived.

3. Denise Chariesta accused of deliberately exposing her breasts while breastfeeding, her content sparked public debate

Denise Chariesta with her baby, Baby DC. (Instagram)

Denise Chariesta is back in the public spotlight after video footage of her breastfeeding went viral on social media. The reason is that even though it only happened for a second, the YouTube broadcast shows her breasts while breastfeeding.

This moment was immediately uploaded by one Twitter user, Jujukyng. In his viral tweet, he admitted that he was surprised by the content of Denise Chariesta's vlog, which accidentally showed her breasts.

4. Ria Ricis Runs Away When Asked About Teuku Ryan, Suspected of Deliberately Creating Domestic Drama

Ria Ricis. (Instagram/riaricis1795)

YouTuber Ria Ricis doesn't seem to want to answer the media crew's questions regarding her domestic problems with Teuku Ryan.

Looking at the video circulating on social media on Sunday (17/12/2023), it can be seen that Ria Ricis was surrounded by media crew after attending an event.

5. Raffi Ahmad's response after Nagita Slavina was insulted by Sarah Sechan

Raffi Ahmad and Nagita Slavina. (Instagram/24olik)

Recently, there has been a lot of conflict allegedly between Sarah Sechan and Nagita Slavina. Even so, both of them did not openly show what actually happened.

It started with Sarah Sechan's upload which touched on the manners of Indonesian people in Singapore. Many people suspect that this innuendo was directed at Nagita Slavina.

