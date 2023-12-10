Suara.com – Recently, the family of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) continues to receive public attention, including Iriana Jokowi. Moreover, after his eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka became Prabowo Subianto’s vice presidential candidate (cawapres).

Jokowi is considered to want to exercise power through his family by building a political dynasty. One of them is considered to have deliberately changed the age limit rules for presidential and vice presidential candidates through his brother-in-law, Anwar Usman.

Not only that, his wife, Iriana Jokowi, is also often targeted. Even so, he and Jokowi chose to respond casually.

This then made Iriana’s profile and religion arouse public curiosity.

Profile and Religion of Iriana Jokowi

Iriana is the name given to her by her grandfather who was once a teacher in Irian Jaya, Papua. He was born in Solo, Central Java on October 1 1963. He is the first of five children of the couple Ngadijo and Sri Soenarni.

He, who is Muslim, grew up in a family of educators. Iriana herself received her education in her hometown. Until one day, he, who was still in high school, started to get to know a man named Joko Widodo.

This happened when Iriana was playing at the house of her friend, Lit Sriyanti, who is apparently Jokowi’s younger sister. At that time, Jokowi himself was a student at the Faculty of Forestry, Gadjah Mada University (UGM).

At the beginning of the introduction, Jokowi dared to invite Iriana to cycle. This closeness ended in marriage on December 24, 1986. The dowry itself was a ring worth IDR 24 thousand.

After getting married, Iriana joined Jokowi who got a job in Aceh. However, the two of them decided to return to Solo after Iriana became pregnant with their first child, Gibran Rakabuming Raka. Then, this couple was also blessed with two other children.

They are Kahiyang Ayu and Kaesang Pangarep. On the other hand, Iriana was Chair of the Surakarta City PKK Mobilization Team for the period 2005 – 2012 and Chair of the DKI Jakarta Province PKK Mobilization Team in 2012 – 2014.

He held this position because Jokowi had served as regional head in Solo and DKI Jakarta. Only from 2014 to 2024, Iriana will become first lady. To be precise, after Jokowi was elected president twice.

Meanwhile, Iriana was also given an honorary title by Jokowi. He received the Republic of Indonesia Star Adi Pradana through a meeting of the Council for Degrees, Merits and Honors (DGTK) which was held on Thursday (3/8/2023).

Iriana Jokowi’s biography

Name: Iriana

Popular Name: Iriana Jokowi

Place, Date of Birth: Solo, October 1, 1963

Age: 60 Years

Occupation: First Lady

Islam

Education: SMA Negeri 3 Solo City

Husband: Joko Widodo (Jokowi)

Parents: Ngadijo and Sri Soenarni

Children: Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Kahiyang Ayu, and Kaesang Pangarep

Social media: –

Iriana Jokowi’s Prayer Ritual

Iriana Jokowi has her own ritual to pray for her husband and three children. Every morning, the wife of the Republic of Indonesia’s number 1 person never misses performing the Tahajjud prayer.

After that, he will be outside the house to pray for his family. Iriana Jokowi’s unique habit was exposed by Kaesang Pangarep.

“If you pray, mother, yes. Usually sometimes after tahajjud,” said Kaesang, quoted from a broadcast on the Kiky Saputri Official YouTube channel, Saturday (9/12/2023).

“Sometimes at 02.30 the mother must be outside the house. So it’s like at the Bogor Palace, for example, just pray for her family,” continued Kaesang.

In his statement, Kaesang Pangarep revealed that his mother felt more solemn in praying when outside the house.

