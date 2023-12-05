The Irish government said on Monday that it was no longer able to host asylum seekers due to a “serious shortage” of available accommodation, which would continue to be provided only to women and minors. This means many asylum seekers will be forced to sleep outdoors in tents and temporary structures, which could put them at risk of violence from far-right anti-immigration groups.

The government’s decision is also notable because at the end of November in Dublin, the capital, there had been extremely violent protests by a few hundred far-right and anti-immigration activists, which had been considered a rather exceptional event in a country considered among the most tolerant and open to migrants within the European Union.

The protests began last November 23rd, when a person stabbed four others in the center of Dublin: within a short time on social networks there began to be talk of a terrorist attack committed by a foreign person, which had caused large and violent reactions from right-wing militants. In reality, at the moment his identity and nationality are not public and the police have expressed doubts as to whether the attack had an ideological or religious motivation.

Speaking about the housing shortage, the government assured that the so-called “essential reception services” – such as tents, sleeping bags, blankets – will continue to be provided to all people without a place to sleep. Interviewed by the Financial Times, the director of the Irish Refugee Council NGO, Nick Henderson, expressed some concern about the shortage of accommodation for asylum seekers: the main fear is that, by sleeping outdoors, they could be “targeted” by protesters.

Since August, according to European Union data cited by the Financial Times, Ireland is one of the European countries that has recorded one of the largest increases in refugee arrivals, especially from Ukraine, who represent three-quarters of the people arriving in the country in last year.

The Irish have a history of systematic emigration that is quite unique in contemporary history, which has also been accompanied by a relatively recent history of discrimination and humiliation, which has made the Irish population quite sensitive on the issue. To date, one fifth of the total Irish population was born outside Ireland: despite this, and unlike many other European countries, immigration has so far never become a particularly divisive issue in Irish domestic politics. This is also why Ireland is traditionally seen as a bit of an exception, and the Irish have earned the reputation of being a people of “naturally welcoming” people.

In recent years, however, things have started to change: groups of far-right activists have started to exploit immigration more and more frequently to present it as the main cause of many problems linked above all to the increase in the cost of living and the housing crisis, a a problem that affects thousands of people in Ireland.

The centrality that immigration has acquired in the Irish public discourse was confirmed by a survey published last week by the statistics institute Ireland Thinks, according to which it currently represents the third priority for voters, after the housing emergency and the increase of the cost of living.