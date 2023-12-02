loading…

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani threatened that the US would not attack his territory. Photo/Reuters

BAGHDAD – Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Saturday (2/2/2023) warned Washington against carrying out any “attacks” on Iraqi territory. The threat follows the resumption of fighting in the Israel-Hamas war which has renewed fears of a wider conflict.

Al-Sudani made his comments during a telephone call made to him by United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

On November 22, US fighter jets struck two targets in Iraq, killing nine pro-Iran fighters in retaliation for repeated attacks on American troops, US and Iraqi sources said.

Hours earlier, a warplane attacked the vehicle of Iran-backed fighters after they fired short-range ballistic missiles at US and allied personnel.

The attacks came after US troops deployed in Iraq and Syria were attacked at least 74 times, according to Pentagon officials, an increase linked to the war between Israel and Hamas.

During his call with Blinken, al-Sudani rejected “any attack on Iraqi territory,” a statement from his office said.

Reporting from Al Arabiya, Al-Sudani also said the Iraqi government was committed “to ensuring the safety of international coalition advisors present in Iraq.”

The US strikes targeted the positions of Hashed al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization), a coalition of former paramilitary forces integrated into Iraq’s regular military.

Washington’s attack killed nine fighters, according to the toll reported by the Hezbollah Brigades, an important faction within the Hashed al-Shaabi.