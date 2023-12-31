Suara.com – The Indonesian national team will begin their struggle in the 2023 Asian Cup by facing the Iraqi national team in the first Group D match, which is scheduled to take place on January 15 2024. Even though the Iraqi national team is recognized as a tough opponent, the opportunity for victory seems to be wide open due to certain weaknesses in the opposing camp.

The Iraqi coach, Hamza Dawoud, has openly stated that the Iraqi national team's defense line is a weak point that can be exploited by opposing teams, including the Indonesian national team, in the upcoming 2023 Asian Cup tournament.

“In defense, we are still faltering and are the weakest line in the Iraqi National Team. The names we expect are of a higher level, considering that we will face big teams,” he said at Winwin.

Iraqi national team midfielder Amjad Attwan (center) is marked by Syrian striker Omar Khribin (right) during the 2022 World Cup Qualification match in the Asian zone between Iraq vs Syria, at the Thani Bin Jassim Stadium in the Qatari capital, Doha, on November 11 2021. KARIM JAAFAR / AFP.

However, that doesn't mean the Iraqi National Team doesn't have advantages. Dawoud praised Jesus Casas' decision to call up quality players in the midfield area.

According to Dawoud, the quality of the Iraqi National Team's midfield is very good and could pose a serious threat to competitors, including the Indonesian National Team.

“The midfield has the best professional players, who are the strongest and the best. I hope Montader Majed will reach the same level as Amir Al-Amari and Zidane Iqbal.”

However, the real challenge may emerge up front, where Dawoud expressed concerns regarding Mohanad Ali's physical and mental unpreparedness.

“As for the front line, I think calling three strikers is not enough. Mohanad Ali is not ready physically and mentally. Aymen Hussein and Ali Al Hamadi might start, but then we don't have reserves,” said Dawoud.

Looking at the history of meetings between the Indonesian and Iraqi national teams, the Red-White squad has an unfavorable record.

Of the seven matches played, the Indonesian National Team lost six and only drew once, namely in the 1974 World Cup Qualification with a score of 1-1.

Moreover, in the last four matches, the Indonesian national team failed to break through Iraq's goal, creating a tough challenge for coach Shin Tae-yong.

With a deep understanding of the opponents' weaknesses and strengths, it is hoped that the Indonesian national team will be able to exploit these gaps to achieve a crucial victory in the opening match of the 2023 Asian Cup and write a new chapter in the history of their meeting.