Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei delivers a speech while attending the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Week event in Tehran, Iran, on November 29, 2023. Photo/Iranian Leader’s Press Office/Anadolu Agency

TEHERAN – Iran’s Supreme Leader called for “de-Americanization” of the Middle East, citing the war in Gaza as a key factor in the process.

Speaking to members of the Basij militia of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday (29/11/2023), Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei stated that the October 7 operation by the Palestinian Resistance group, Hamas, into Israel was a historic event and the results would be “dead.” -Americanization” of the region.

Khamenei claimed the US had failed in Lebanon due to the dominance of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah movement and militia in much of the country.

“They want to destroy Hezbollah. In their new plan, one part of the plan is to destroy Hezbollah. Hezbollah has become 10 times stronger,” he explained.

An important component of the American order in the Middle East that he cites is the Israeli Occupation of Palestine, with Washington’s goal apparently being “to end the Palestinian problem in the interests of the usurper regime (Israel).”

The Supreme Leader also highlighted the relationship between US hegemony in the region and US efforts to change the geographical aspects of the region.

“They said they wanted to give a new map to this region, which they called the Middle East. “A new Middle East means a new map of political geography,” he said.

Part of Iran’s method of countering this is to call the region “West Asia” and not the “Middle East.”

The “new map” quoted by Iran’s Supreme Leader must include Palestine.