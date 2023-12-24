loading…

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. Photo/REUTERS

TEHERAN – Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi accused the United States of being the “biggest factor of instability” worldwide.

The accusation comes amid ongoing tensions over US support for Israel's latest offensive in Gaza.

At the Tehran International Conference on Palestine, Raisi criticized the US, which claims to defend freedom and democracy, as the perpetrator of major crimes and a factor in global instability.

“Those who claim to protect freedom and democracy have shown themselves to be the perpetrators of the greatest crimes, racial discrimination and human rights violations,” Raisi stressed.

“It is clear to everyone that the US is not only not a factor of stability in any region of the world, but has been and remains the greatest factor of instability and lack of security throughout the world, including in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and other parts of the world ,” he said.

His remarks followed US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's claim that America did not intend to go to war with Iran and urged Tehran to ease tensions in the Middle East.

But Austin also condemned increasing attacks in the region carried out by “Iran-linked” forces, which threaten the region's population and escalate the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict erupted again on October 7 with an unprecedented breakup of the Gaza Strip by Hamas and other armed groups, accompanied by massive rocket fire.

Israel's bombing campaign and ground attacks have killed more than 20,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.