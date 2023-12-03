loading…

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said the world was silent about Zionist atrocities. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi criticized the silence of world leaders in the face of the Israeli regime’s horrific crimes against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. He called for efforts to end bombing of the region.

Raisi made the remarks in a Saturday phone call with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, during which the two sides discussed bilateral relations and recent developments regarding the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories.

“We believe that silence and inaction from world leaders and officials will only embolden the Zionist (Israeli) rulers to kill children,” Raisi said.

He added that countries, including Japan, should make diplomatic efforts to achieve four important priorities, which include “ending Israel’s bombardment of Gaza, sending humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, lifting the siege of the territory, and restoring the territory. the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people.”

The Israeli regime launched its brutal war in Gaza on October 7 following a surprise operation carried out by the resistance movement in the region.

So far more than 15,200 people have been killed in Gaza and more than 40,000 people have been injured. According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, 70 percent of the victims of Israeli attacks in the blockaded territory are women and children.

Thousands more are missing and feared buried under rubble.

On Friday, the UN children’s agency, UNICEF, issued a stark warning about the toll on children in Gaza as a result of the war, which it called the “war on children.”

