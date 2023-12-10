Mahsa Amini’s parents and brother were stopped at the airport by Iranian police as they tried to leave for Strasbourg to receive the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought, the highest human rights award awarded annually in Europe.

Mahsa Amini, who was 22 years old, died in prison on September 16, 2022 after being arrested by Iranian religious police for not wearing the Islamic headscarf correctly. Amini’s death had provoked extensive, exceptional and transversal protests against the Iranian regime, which had responded with harsh and violent repression, with thousands of arrests, hundreds of deaths in clashes and subsequent death sentences, some of which were carried out in public.

According to the family’s lawyer, Chirinne Ardakani, Iranian police confiscated the passports of Amini’s family members even though they had valid visas. The Sakharov Prize ceremony, which includes a donation of 50 thousand euros, is scheduled for the European Parliament on 13 December.

The president of Parliament, Roberta Metsola, urged Iran to let Amini’s family members leave. “I call on the Iranian regime to lift the travel ban on Mahsa Amini’s mother, father and brother,” he wrote Metsola on social media. «Next Tuesday their place will be at the European Parliament in Strasbourg to receive the Sakharov Prize together with the courageous Iranian women. The truth cannot be silenced.”

