loading…

Commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami mocked the Israeli Zionist regime by claiming that the Zionist forces were incapable of a long-term war against Hamas in Gaza, Palestine. Photo/REUTERS

TEHERAN – Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Iran Major General Hossein Salami mocked the regime Zion Israel by claiming that the Zionist troops are unable to continue their war against Hamas in the long term in Gaza, Palestine.

Speaking two months after Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7 sparked all-out war in Gaza, Salami said on Wednesday: “The Zionist regime will not be able to handle a long-term war.”

According to him, the ongoing conflict that has claimed tens of thousands of Palestinian lives in Gaza was primarily fueled by the personal motivations of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Salami believes only a small fraction of the capabilities of the Palestinian resistance groups have been deployed in the war against Israel so far.

The comments came as Israel renewed its commitment to “destroy Iran’s proxies in Gaza” and also deter other Iran-backed groups, including Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Israeli government spokesman Eylon Levy told Iran International, reported on Friday (8/12/2023), that the military strikes were aimed at fighting the perpetrators of the October 7 massacre rather than escalating into a regional conflict.

The conflict broke out after Hamas’ invasion of Israel on October 7, killing around 1,200 people, and 240 others being taken hostage.

Israel then bombarded Gaza and launched a land war, which has so far killed more than 17,000 Palestinians.

Israel’s efforts to oust Hamas face challenges from the resistance group’s strategic use of both civilians as human shields and its extensive network of underground tunnels stretching some 500 kilometers.

Salami also commented on the deployment of aircraft carriers to the region, in veiled comments aimed at the United States, stating, “Aircraft carriers are sent to the region, serving as a symbol of the power of an empire that sails the world’s waters, acting as a tool for penetration and political control. However, when they reached Iran, they lost their political significance and were forced to be influenced.”

(but)