Houthi forces seize the cargo ship Galaxy Leader in the Red Sea on November 19, 2023. Photo/AP

TEHERAN – Iran's Minister of Defense (Menhan) Mohammad Reza Ashtiani warned of “major problems” caused by plans supported by the United States (US) to form a multinational maritime task force in the Red Sea.

“There is no room in this region for outsiders to carry out such maneuvers,” said Mohammad Reza Ashtiani in a statement quoted by the semi-official ISNA news agency.

“They (America) will definitely not do something like that. “If they commit such stupid acts, they will face huge problems,” the Iranian defense minister said.

“No one can take action in areas where we have dominance,” he stressed.

However, the Iranian Defense Minister did not specify what actions Tehran would take in response to the US proposal.

Last week, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Washington was holding talks with its allies regarding establishing a “maritime task force” to ensure the “safe passage of ships in the Red Sea”.

The announcement comes amid a series of attacks on commercial ships with ties to Israel sailing through the Red Sea.

The attack was carried out by the Iran-aligned Houthi group in Yemen. The Houthis emphasized that they would continue to harass Israeli ships in the Red Sea if the Zionist regime did not stop the genocide in the Gaza Strip.

The White House called the US decision a “natural response” to Houthi attacks on ships in recent weeks amid Israel's ongoing genocidal bombing of Gaza.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday called for the formation of an international coalition against the Houthis in Yemen, saying the Houthis had crossed the red line in the Red Sea.

But the Houthi group downplayed the US proposal, warning of firm action.

