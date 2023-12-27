loading…

Chief advisor to the Quds Force commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Iraj Masjedi. Photo/tasnim

TEHERAN – Top advisor to the Quds Force commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Iraj Masjedi warned that Iran would level Tel Aviv if Israel invaded Iranian territory.

“Iran does not need to intervene in the Gaza war, and the Palestinian Resistance itself is their opponent. “But if one day they (Israel) reach the Islamic Republic, on that day they will realize what Iran is doing, namely Tel Aviv will be razed to the ground,” he stressed on Tuesday (26/12/2023), which was translated from Persian, according to Iran's Tasnim News Agency.

He added, “Israel is helpless in the face of the Resistance and will not recover the losses suffered as a result of the Al-Aqsa Storm military operation on October 7, no matter what it does.”

Meanwhile, Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib said the killing of IRGC Advisor Sayyed Razi Mousavi was a crime that would have a bad impact on Israel.

Iran's armed forces chief of staff Mohammad Bagheri said “Israel made a strategic mistake” by killing Mousavi on Syrian territory.

Tehran on Monday vowed to respond to the killing of Mousavi, who was killed in an Israeli strike in the Sayyida Zeinab area near the Syrian capital Damascus.

According to Iran's Tasnim news agency, Mousavi was a senior commander of the Revolutionary Guards in Syria and was also a close associate of former Quds Force Commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a US strike while leaving Baghdad airport in January 2020.

