Animated video depicts the assassination of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo/X

TEHERAN – The Iranian military released an animated video depicting the assassination of Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu.

Previously, Tehran accused Israel of killing one of Iran's most senior military advisers in Syria.

In a video broadcast by Iran's semi-official Mehr News Agency, Netanyahu is sitting at a table with several Israeli military officials at the headquarters of the Mossad intelligence agency in Tel Aviv.

When they observe a screen broadcasting intelligence about Iranian spies in Israel, it appears to be hacked by the Iranian military.

Simultaneously, the time bomb under Netanyahu's desk counted down and exploded, killing the prime minister and those with him.

Following a simulation of Netanyahu's alleged assassination, “Protect yourself from Haman's friends” was displayed on the screen in Hebrew, Farsi and Arabic.

This refers to a Biblical figure in the Persian Achaemenid empire who reportedly opposed the Jewish population and attempted to kill them.

The animated video was released shortly after Monday's attack that killed Sayyed Razi Mousavi, a senior military adviser to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) who oversees the military partnership between Iran and Syria.