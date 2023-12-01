loading…

Iran blames Israel and the US for the resumption of fighting in Gaza, Palestine. Photo/REUTERS

TEHERAN – The Iranian government on Friday (1/12/2023) blamed it Israel and the United States over the resumption of fighting in the Gaza Strip, Palestine.

“After killing more than 15,000 Palestinians, the Zionist vampires have started a new round of killings under the continued support of the American government,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said in a post on X.

Deadly fighting resumed in Gaza on Friday soon after the end of a seven-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

“Political and legal responsibility for the continuation of aggression and massacres lies with Israel, the United States and several countries that support this apartheid regime,” continued Kanani.

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, meeting with Israeli and Palestinian officials, called for an extended pause in hostilities, and warned the resumption of fighting must protect Palestinian civilians.

Other world leaders, and aid groups, have also called for a longer pause.

“Nations and most governments in the world call for the continuation of the ceasefire and a complete cessation of the Zionist regime’s attacks on Gaza and the West Bank,” Kanani said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said fighting resumed after Hamas was accused of violating the ceasefire, when the Israeli army reported an interception of rockets fired from Gaza about an hour before the break in fighting ended.

The ceasefire has halted fighting that began on October 7 when Hamas stormed Gaza’s military border crossing into Israel, killing about 1,200 people and taking about 240 hostage, according to Israeli authorities.

In retaliation, Israel vowed to crush Hamas by launching airstrikes and a ground military campaign in Gaza, where the Hamas-run health ministry said nearly 15,000 people, mostly civilians, were killed before the ceasefire.

Iran, which calls Israel’s military campaign in Gaza a genocide, denies being directly involved in Hamas’ attacks on Israel.

During the ceasefire, brokered by Qatar with Egyptian and American support, 80 Israeli hostages were released in exchange for the release of 240 Palestinian prisoners.

