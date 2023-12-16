loading…

Iran has repeatedly executed Mossad intelligence agents. Photo/Reuters

TEHERAN – Iran executes a person accused of being a Mossad intelligence agent. This worsened the situation in the Gaza war where Iran provided full support to Hamas.

The person, who has not been identified, was executed this morning for “deliberately collecting classified information” and handing it over to foreign intelligence services, primarily Israel's spy agency. This was reported by the IRNA news agency on Saturday (16/12/2023).

The Mossad intelligence agent was reportedly tried and convicted for his intelligence gathering “with the aim of disrupting state order and propaganda benefiting groups and organizations opposed to the Islamic Republic.”

Earlier, Iran began trying Johan Floderus, a Swedish citizen employed by the European Union who is accused of spying for Israel and “corruption on earth”.

“Johan Floderus was charged based on corruption on earth, widespread activities against national security (and) extensive intelligence cooperation with the Zionist regime,” referring to Israel, Iran's judiciary news agency Mizan said.

Floderus, 33, was arrested on April 17, 2022, at Tehran airport as he was returning to Iran from a trip with friends. The Swedish citizen, who works for the European Union's diplomatic service, is being held in Evin prison in Tehran.

Mizan published photos of Floderus handcuffed and appearing before a judge in a pale blue prison uniform as the charges were read.

The Iranian judiciary, in a statement, said Floderus operated through projects of the United States and European institutions to gather intelligence for Israel.

Iranian officials said he had been in contact with several European and non-European suspects in Iran and had visited Israel, Iran's enemy, before visiting Iran. The statement accused Sweden of spying for Israel.

In May this year, Iran executed Swedish-Iranian dissident Habib Farajollah Chaab, who was convicted of leading a separatist group that Tehran blamed for several attacks, including an attack on a military parade in 2018 that killed 25 people.

(ahm)