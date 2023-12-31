Suara.com – TikToker Ira Nandha again reveals the content of her husband, Elmer Syaherman's infidelity chat with flight attendant Bella Damaika

This time the mother of one child uploaded evidence of the chat in her Instagram Story upload, Sunday (31/12/2023).

In the proof of part two, it appears that Elmer Syaherman and Bella Damaika often argue. Ira Nandha's husband often complains about the behavior of the adulterer.

“There's no price for me being your girlfriend, Bel. I asked nicely and was told I was noisy. I'll follow everything you want now, okay? Well, if you want to be alone, go ahead,” read the chat sent by Elmer Syaherman to Bella Damaika.

Unggahan Ira Nandha. (Instagram)

In another upload, the father of one child was also angry because he felt that Bella Damaika was not appreciated. He even almost gave up on the relationship.

“Yes, it's up to you how we want to date you, I'm tired of being ignored all the time like this. I don't know what to do anymore. It's okay, Bel, until I get bored of myself, so that you can be happy with someone else,” wrote Elmer Syaherman.

The secret lover, who knew Elmer Syaherman, was angry, then apologized and tried to persuade his lover.

“There are no blisters, darling, I'm sorry. That's it, don't fight, darling, I'm sorry,” said Bella Damaika.

Ira Nandha's upload succeeded in making netizens' emotions difficult again. They admitted that they couldn't understand the illicit relationship that Elmer and Bella were having.

Many of them even think that Elmer Syaherman is the one who is chasing Bella Damaika and doesn't realize that he already has a wife and children.

“The guy is the one chasing,” wrote the account @ris*** in the comments column of @lambe__danu's Instagram upload.

“What happened to that man,” said the account @yul***.

“It's like the wife is the one who is cheating on her husband, that's why it's just her affair partner who is attacking her, even though it's her husband who's crazy,” commented the account @g_****.

“Judging from their chat, the guy is really aggressive, so he's annoyed because the girl isn't responding enough. You can see that the girl only wants the money,” added the account @yov***.

Portrait of Ira Nandha While Still a Citilink Flight Attendant (TikTok)

As is known, not long ago TikToker Ira Nandha alias Ibu Kavi exposed her husband, Elmer Syaherman's affair with Bella Damaika.

It was stated that Ira Nandha, her husband, who is a pilot, was having an affair with Bella Damaika, who was a flight attendant on the same airline as Elmer Syaherman.

During four years of marriage, Elmer Syaherman was caught cheating six times, but was always forgiven by Ira Nandha. Although now the celebrity can no longer stand it and is exposing her husband's bad behavior.