One of the most used functions of our iPhone is, without a doubt, the alarm, an alarm that we can use to wake up in the morning and not be late for university or work.

A function as seemingly simple as the alarm, which activates at a certain time, can turn into a complete nightmare if it does not work perfectly, and this could be happening in the iPhone.

According to a good group of users, your iPhone alarms are not workingthat is, they do not make any type of sound when the programmed time arrives or only the screen turns on and little else.

This problem seems to be affecting any type of iPhone, and it seems to have more to do with one of the recent updates.

Everything seems to indicate that one of the iOS 17 updates could be causing the iPhone alarm to not work perfectly.

As a workaround, some users are suggesting turning off the attention detection feature or not using sleep mode.

They also recommend reinstalling the clock app and deleting any of the alarms that have been previously set and setting them again.

It is unknown if it is an issue that Apple is working on, so we do not know if there will be an update in the short or medium term.

If you have this error and you don't know how to solve it, you will have no choice but to go back to your old alarm clock.