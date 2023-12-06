This year has not been the best year for two of Apple’s flagship products. The Cupertino company has seen how the iPad and Mac business has suffered a drop in relation to the figures reached in 2023a phenomenon that can be attributed to a variety of factors.

Those led by Tim Cook, however, are not willing to leave things as they are, at least according to Mark Gurman. The renowned Bloomberg journalist points out that they are already working on a plan to recover sales through new product launches.

New iPad, Mac and accessories on the way

Sources close to Apple’s plans, who preferred to remain anonymous, indicate that the firm is preparing to update the MacBook Air, iPad Pro and iPad Air. The last two will also arrive accompanied by new accessories.

Apple last refreshed the MacBook Air in June of this year with a 15-inch display and the M2 Ultra processor. The 2024 version of the team would adopt the M3 processors, which had not yet been presented at the time of its launch.

In the case of the iPad Air, it would arrive, for the first time, in two sizes. Currently we can buy the iPad (2022) with a 10.9 inch screen. Next year’s version would arrive accompanied by a larger 12.9-inch alternative next to the existing one.





The strategy to increase sales, in this case, is to offer more options to consumers. Specifically, they can access a larger screen without the need to spend more money for a Pro model. In Pro, as we say, it will also be updated in 2024.





The Cupertino firm’s most ambitious tablet will debut OLED screens and M3 processors. Rumors about this are not completely new. In the middle of this year we had already published an article about these changes, so the hypothesis is consolidated.

Will Apple manage to boost sales? Let us remember that the iPad and the Mac, together, represent 15% of the firm’s income. The aforementioned products, according to rumors, will arrive at the beginning of next year. Another great Apple product, the Vision Pro, is set to arrive in 2024.

Images: Apple

