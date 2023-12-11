Io Capitano by Matteo Garrone is among the nominees for the Golden Globes in the category of best film not in English.

The film, which won the Silver Lion for direction and the Mastroianni award in Venice, is the one Italy is banking on for the Oscars.

For the Goldens, they will have to see it on January 7th with Anatomy of a Fall by Justine Triet, Past Lives by Celine Song, The Snow Society by JA Bayona, The Zone of Interest by Jonathan Glazer and Leaves in the Wind by Aki Kaurismäki.