The Inter coach: “The boys were just disappointed, but up to that point we deserved to be in the lead”

Simone Inzaghi is disappointed after the extra time defeat against Bologna and doesn't hide it: “There's a lot of disappointment about this defeat. We played an excellent match, but in the last quarter of an hour we were put back together and that's the aspect that I can reproach the team for. The boys are not happy at having been eliminated from the Italian Cup like this given that we had been the title holders for two years. I am satisfied with the performance and we deserved to qualify in the first 90'; for the result I am not This is football: so far we have lost very little and now we have to carefully analyze what happened from 105' to 120', let's put this elimination behind us. Luckily we will play straight away.”

Then on Lautaro Martinez's injury: “He had some fatigue, which needs to be evaluated. Let's hope that nothing has happened, but playing in 72 hours we have to see… The medical staff seems calm to me. Let's see… For Saturday we will try to recover Sanchez and we will see how Lautaro's condition will be. Arnautovic? I liked him. He did what we asked of him: he kept the ball, he defended it… Unfortunately he didn't score and we know that goals are important for attackers.” . Then on Ndoye's doubling and his team's responsibilities: “Senses late? On Ndoye at speed 90% of Serie A players run into difficulty. We should have been better before, on Zirkzee”. Then the compliments for the Bologna center forward, author of two assists: “He was excellent on both goals. He is an excellent center forward who is proving to be on the rise”.