On the club's website, the coach comments on the Champions League pairing: “They will be two great matches against a team that has played in two finals in recent years. Cholo and I won a championship over Lazio, but I want to beat them”

Simone Inzaghi awaits his friend Cholo Simeone and his Atletico in the Champions League round of 16. The two were teammates in Lazio and won the 1999-2000 scudetto together. “It will be a great round of 16 – Inzaghi told www.inter.it -, with two high-level teams competing in two beautiful stadiums that will have a great audience. We are happy because we continue to face such important races in Europe with continuity. Atletico have played two finals in the last ten years (one lost at San Siro against Real Madrid on penalties, ed.) and have a great tradition in this competition; Our club is no different and we want to try to dream again to give our fans another joy.”

EXPENSIVE CHOLO

Inzaghi then spoke about his friend Simeone: “He is a great coach with whom I have an excellent relationship. I have won a lot with him, including a championship with Lazio. Now let's focus on next month: we will play important matches in the league and we will also have the Italian Cup and the Italian Super Cup. Then we will think about preparing these two big matches: they will be two battles and we will work to be ready.”