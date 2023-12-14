Inter leaves the game in the hands of Real: now they risk it. It's the opposite of last season: now he flies to Serie A, not to Europe. Sanchez and Arnautovic, another flop

Stefano Agresti

13 December 2023 (change at 2.37pm) – MILAN

No Copenhagen, PSV Eindhoven and Leipzig. And no Porto, or Shakhtar. No, Inter will not be able to face any of these opponents in the round of 16 of the Champions League. On the contrary, they will draw City or Real, or one of Bayern, Arsenal and (barring upsets in the last round of the elimination round) Barcelona and Atletico. If all goes well, Borussia Dortmund could happen to them, in case they don't lose tonight against PSG, because otherwise the Nerazzurri risk also crossing the French. Inzaghi's team drew with Real Sociedad and missed an opportunity that should not have failed; she threw herself away at the decisive moment and now she will have a very tough clash in the most important competition, the one in which she reached the final last season. Let's be clear: all those who won the groups – from Ancelotti to Guardiola – hope that the draw does not match them with Inter, because it is probably the most formidable opponent they can find. But for the Nerazzurri the regret remains and it is enormous: they wasted the opportunity to face a round of 16 match as favourites. Inzaghi approached the match in Allegri style: in the first half he left the ball to Real for 67 percent of the time (who knows if anyone will be scandalised).

the opposite of last year

—

They tried to win it on the counterattack, but Inter didn't have many opportunities. He also risked a little behind, it's true, but Inter had to win the match: a draw equals defeat. Simone made a bit of turnover, and you can understand it, but these choices of his highlighted once again the inadequacy of Sanchez and Arnautovic as alternatives to the starters in attack. If we consider the progress of the two matches against Real Sociedad, there is no doubt that the Basques deserved to finish top of the group. The truth is that Inter are the opposite of last season: then they were flying in Europe while floundering in the league, this time the opposite is happening. And this could be a great sign in the fight for the championship.

Naples signals

—

Napoli will also almost certainly have a very complicated round of 16 (the most malleable rival, ironically, seems to be Real Sociedad). However, there is nothing to reproach the Azzurri for, who ended up in Real Madrid's group. In this last round they had to avoid losing by two goals at home against Braga. There was no need for a business, in short. If anything, it was important to avoid suffering, scaring the fans and Mazzarri, and showing more insecurities after the three consecutive defeats. Mission accomplished with a few slight jolts. It is encouraging that Osimhen scored again and that Natan assisted for the second goal. However, Inter are ahead, Napoli ahead. And Lazio are also ahead, no matter what happens in Madrid: if they were to beat Atletico, Sarri's team would qualify for the round of 16 at the top of their class, with excellent prospects of being able to play for qualification against an opponent within their reach; otherwise he will still be a protagonist when the Champions League resumes, and it was not a given that this would happen (even if he will probably find himself facing a very strong rival). At this point between us and the en plein – between Italy and a wonderful four out of four in the Champions League – there is a victory and a bit of luck involved.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

Milan must win the victory in Newcastle; luck must have given the Rossoneri the concomitant defeat of Paris Saint-Germain in Dortmund. Only with these two results will Pioli's team move forward and logic says that qualification is bordering on miraculous. The most unlikely event, paradoxically, is not Milan's success in England, a land in which the Rossoneri have almost never won, not even in their golden eras. Even though they come from a dark period and still have many injured players (and who knows how much Leao will be able to give upon his return), the Pioli gang can take the three points: they have accustomed us to sudden redemptions in the toughest moments and then Newcastle aren't doing well either ( he just got three from Everton and four from Tottenham). The problem is also, perhaps above all, another: Borussia, already qualified, must beat PSG, who however cannot be satisfied with a draw so as not to be dependent on the result in Newcastle. A nice plot, in short, in which Milan does not risk getting lost. He has to win, that's all. And then, in the end, the calculations will be made. It certainly wouldn't be the first time that miracles – this type of miracle – have become reality.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED