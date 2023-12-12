The Inter coach after the 0-0 draw in the Champions League against Real Sociedad: “We should have made better use of the chances, but we had the clearest opportunities”

Inter are second in group D of the Champions League, but Simone Inzaghi is not demoralized after the draw against Real Sociedad. The draw will be tough, but after the match the coach denies that the strategy is to give priority to Serie A and the race for the second star: “This feeling is wrong. We played an excellent match and we close the group unbeaten , we wanted to finish first but the opponents must be considered. We had two clear opportunities and we had to make better use of the possibilities. We knew we would have to suffer, we covered the pitch well. Credit to Real Sociedad who are an excellent team.”

At stake at the Giuseppe Meazza was the possibility of being seeded in the pairings for the round of 16, a missed opportunity. However, Inzaghi is keen to safeguard the optimism of these first fantastic months of the season: “We knew that by coming second, the draw would have been more difficult. I want to see smiles and not long faces, for the third time in a row we are in the round of 16 and the “Last year, by coming second we reached the final. Thuram starts, but not Lautaro? They are choices, we are in December and we have to reach July. He and Barella are players who have always played a lot for club and country. I am also satisfied with Sanchez and Arnautovic, they’re helping us out. It’s normal that their condition isn’t the best, they’ve played less than the others, but they’re growing.”