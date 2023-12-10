The Nerazzurri coach after the 4-0 win against Udinese: “Everything is going great, we have to continue like this. The journey is still long but the first four months have been done in the best possible way”

A 4-0 is a refreshing result for any manager. Combined with first place in the standings, it is the perfect combination and Simone Inzaghi’s look reveals all his joy: “Everything is going great, we have to continue like this. Tonight we played a great match against a team that won at San Siro against Milan and which has excellent players. The boys were very good and I saw very beautiful goals. We held the pitch well and managed the ball without stretching ourselves. My players were exceptional in playing it for 94 minutes. I’m really very happy. There are four We’ve been working very well for months and a lot of the credit goes to the boys, for how they train and the spirit they show. We try to make them all feel important and tonight, when we had so many important absences, it didn’t show.” But is there something missing from this league leaders Inter? “Time will tell. We have to be good at maintaining this level knowing that the journey is long. We are lucky enough to have the club close by as well as the public, it will be a long journey but the first four months have been done in the best possible way. Juve? I must have the strength to make an impact where I can, we can’t do anything about the other matches.” And on the words said to Frattesi at the end of the match: “It was the only doubt I had about the starting eleven this morning and in the end I wanted to tell him. But there was no need, he knows that he is working very well and that I am very happy. Tuesday will probably be useful for us. A very important match awaits us and we must be good at recovering physical and mental energy.”

So they don’t watch Juve, but the response to the championship was clear. “And it was a response from a great team – continues Inzaghi -. We played an excellent match. Let’s move forward in this direction. We achieved two important objectives such as the Champions League round of 16 and the Club World Cup. We have to do things in front of an audience like this These performances are deserved by the people and by the Curva, who have never abandoned us even in negative moments.” Lautaro Martinez admitted that he gets excited together with his teammates if the team plays higher. The coach smiles: “That can certainly help, matches don’t always go the same way. Clearly the attackers help us because they lift us up as a team, we have to do this as much as possible because there will always be pitfalls and injuries. Tonight with several unavailable we had a great race.”