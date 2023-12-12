The coach on the match against Real Sociedad: “Quality opponent who has always won away from home. Two of Cuadrado, Darmian and Bisseck will play”

From our correspondent Andrea Ramazzotti

11 December 2023 (change at 11.32pm) – appiano gentile (co)

Simone Inzaghi wants first place in the Champions League group, but in tomorrow evening’s match against Real Sociedad he will try to achieve this objective by making some “heavy” changes compared to the team that beat Udinese. “We know it will be a difficult match – said the coach in the press conference – because we face a quality opponent who has achieved excellent results away from home in recent years: in 2022-23 they have always won away in the Europa League and this season they have did the same in the Champions League… It will take an important Inter to achieve an important result. The credit for this start goes to everyone, but the journey will be long and full of pitfalls. It’s nice to have achieved good results in the first four months, but I repeat, we are at the beginning and tomorrow there is a very demanding test. We know what it means to come first in the group: this is why we want to win. A success would increase our confidence and would be of great prestige for our club, also from a draw. We aim to close the group at the top.” Then he added to Mediaset: “Has Inter not been able to close its group early for 12 years? Well… It’s certainly an important thing that we care about a lot and we’ll try.”

The coach then confirmed that compared to Saturday’s match there will be some changes in the starting eleven: “I will change something, as we have always done. It is a moment where we have difficulties in rotations, especially in defence, but not in the other departments. I want evaluate the data from this morning’s training and then I will decide. Cuadrado as starter? He played 25 minutes against Udinese and is better even if he had a difficult time due to an injury that he is not yet completely over (tendinitis, ed.) Let’s say that two of him, Darmian and Bisseck will play and that one of them will come to the bench to help out. Frattesi? I think he can start from the start tomorrow. Have I had more turnovers in the Champions League than in the championship? The team trains well and everyone trusts me. People talk about our group being soft because we and Real Sociedad did well in the first 5 matchdays. The draw didn’t excite me and we were the ones who made it easy.”

Here we are with a particular wish: “I had a very long period at Lazio and my hope is to stay here at Inter for as long as possible. Between my wish and reality, however, comes… the pitch: we have to get results by working with this group of guys knowing that moments in football can also be negative and that you always have to be ready. The key to the match against Real Sociedad? Both the possession and non-possession phases will be important. They will come to press high because they have been playing together for many years and it won’t be easy.” No training camp for the team: after this morning’s session, the players left Pinetina. Pavard will not be among those called up but he is better: “He passed the test on Saturday evening (Thuram’s prank that made him fall during the celebrations, ed.) and I think he can recover for the next race. The positive atmosphere in the group? What you perceive is true: we have a group of guys who love each other. Whoever goes to the bench isn’t happy, but then everyone comes on the pitch to help the team even if just for 20 minutes.”

Also in the conference with Inzaghi was Matteo Darmian who explained: “Not much has changed compared to last year: we try to work in the best possible way and take to the field to always win. In the championship in 2022-23 not always we didn’t show our value, while now we are doing it. Real Sociedad? Even before the start of the group we knew that they were a strong team and they demonstrated it in the first leg and beyond. We are a great group and we we are demonstrating in this first part of the season. How important is it to finish first in the group? We will take to the pitch as always to win the three points, but it won’t be easy because the opponent has great quality. With the right quality and the right intensity, however, we can do it. My best moment of my career? I couldn’t say, but I’m happy to have everyone’s trust and this pushes me to give my best every day I come to the pitch. I try to help the team by making myself available. Bisseck? Yann is a quality player, he is young, he has room for improvement and from day one we have tried to make him feel at home, at ease. He wants to improve and these types of players and guys are welcome. He proved himself when he was called upon.”

