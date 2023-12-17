The Inter coach after the 2-0 against Lazio: “Many absences for us, but in difficult times we were good”. And then predict the draw for the round of 16

Matteo Nava

December 17th – 11.23pm – MILAN

Objective achieved: the extension is reality. Simone Inzaghi leads his Inter to +4 over Juventus by beating Lazio 0-2 at home and then enjoys the lead breathlessly: “These are the classic matches that make us coaches happy – the coach's words at the end of the match -, all together we won on a very difficult pitch.” The Nerazzurri coach then continues with praise: “Lautaro and Thuram are doing well, but so is the rest of the team. There were many important absences and in difficult times we were good. We covered the pitch, we should have done better on Rovella's occasion “.

the word

—

Inzaghi then continues with the analysis of the match at the Olimpico, broadening his comment to include long-term prospects: “There are 22 championship matches left, we have to be good. We have had an excellent run so far, we have been leading for several days, but there are many more months. We need to work in the same direction, the players always give me guarantees.” An excellent example is Yann Aurel Bisseck, promoted against Lazio: “He was very good in a great test between Zaccagni, Kamada, Marusic and the others, who usually put many in Italy and also in Europe in difficulty. He applies himself, he speaks well the Italian… I had no doubts, he played this match as if he had already played many like this in his career. Having Pavard play today would have been a risk.”

the cups

—

Inzaghi then looks ahead: “Now we have to prepare well for Wednesday's match against Bologna in the Italian Cup, a team that is doing very well. Tomorrow we will instead discover the Champions League opponent, but we will think about it from February. In my opinion we take Manchester City, but we know it will be a huge test regardless of the opponent.” The last thought, finally, goes to his old family crossed in this round of the championship: “The match against Lazio is always different from the others, after 22 years in the club. I will always be grateful to the fans who supported me both as a footballer than as a coach.”

