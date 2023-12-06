The coach has learned from the past and is flying. From mental management to improved singles, today he is in the wake of Trap, Mancini and Mou. Even with the turnover he created a unique block to chase the second star

Homo faber fortunatee suae, the Latins said. It’s true: every man is the creator of his own fortune. It applies to everyone, it also applies to Simone Inzaghi. Someone who made his fortune at Inter inch by inch. And now he collects. More now than with the cups won, so to speak. Beppe Marotta said, just two months ago, about his coach: “He came to us with only one experience behind him as a coach, in Lazio. He is young, therefore he can consolidate himself”. Simone did it. He has become great, he is one of the lords of the championship, he is at the highest point of his Nerazzurri management. And the discussion does not refer (only) to the results, although very good. But in complete possession of the Inter world: he is not the same coach who arrived at the Nerazzurri in the summer of 2021. Or rather: he is for the principles, certainly, but the application of the same is now a matter that his colleagues can envy him.

Inzaghi sees the stars, he sees with confidence the possibility of working alongside the best coaches in Inter’s history. This is his best start, never in this three-year period for the Nerazzurri had he collected 35 points: Conte in his first year in 14 games scored 37, more, but he didn’t win the Scudetto, and above that there would also be the Mou of the Treble, the Mancini of 2006-07 and also Trap in the record championship. In football as in life, the difference in judgments is made by the results. Inzaghi knows this first, and it is no coincidence that in Naples he made the joke about the comments already prepared at the end of the first half in Lisbon. But it’s right to insert the wide angle, try to widen the observation point a little. Along with Mazzarri, Simone is the only coach among the theoretical contenders for the title who has never yet won a championship. It’s a disadvantage in terms of experience, but Inzaghi is showing he knows how to overcome it. There are many aspects to underline in the general growth process of the coach and his Inter. The first, group management. Inzaghi has always been attentive to the internal dynamics of the locker room. But he was able to mix “closeness” to the players with a role that also requires something else. He also requires taking strong and rigid positions, if necessary. Now there is not a component within Inter that does not recognize this “double phase”. The second aspect calls into question the growth of individuals. The list is long, but Inzaghi is improving his players: the Calhanoglu director awarded last night at the AIC Gala is his work, then Dimarco, Dumfries, Thuram, Lautaro himself is now experiencing his best season ever. And if there is the same direction behind it, it means that the hand is right.

Inzaghi has grown in experience, this is even banal to say. And compared to the past he has a broader management of turnover. The last two months of last season changed him, they showed him the way. Now the rotations involve everyone. And he trusts each element available, even the youngest. In the past he wouldn’t have let Asllani play with the continuity he has today, so to speak. Or Bisseck himself, another example. “Inzaghi has reached a very good level,” added Marotta last night to the AIC. A great gift is recognized by his players: knowing how to put everyone in the best technical conditions to play the match. For some, he has even invented a position: it has already been said about Calhanoglu, Carlos Augusto arm in arm in Naples is the last step in this sense, De Vrij has also been seen in that position. Inter today are a balanced machine, they have the second best goal difference in Europe after that of Bayern: it means they have found a way to take care of detail in both the defensive and offensive phases. “Inzaghi is demonstrating excellent management of the squad, he is meeting expectations”, continues Marotta. He is going further, according to the coach himself. Which perhaps has the greatest merit in having managed to convey to the new arrivals the same energy as the “olders” of the last part of last season. Inter today is a single block. And so chasing the championship is simpler.

