It's a good draw for Inter, but not too good: Atletico have quality. The Azzurri can overcome the Barcelona obstacle. Lazio needs a “strange” match

We knew we were fishing in a sea of ​​sharks, it was impossible for a bleak to bite. In fact, it will be a tough round of 16 for us, second class travellers. With varying degrees of satisfaction. Inter, who avoided Manchester City, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, the big fish, can almost sigh in front of their friend Simeone's Atletico Madrid. Tougher, but playable, the very Maradonian match that awaits Napoli with Barcelona. The bar that Sarri's Lazio will have to overcome is decidedly higher: Bayern Munich.

Saying that it could have been much worse doesn't mean that Inter already have one foot in the quarterfinals. Inzaghi will have to match the iconic celebration of Cholo, former Lazio teammate, at Pinetina after the 2-0 against Juve in February 2019: the famous one of “los huevos”. To qualify, Inter will have to start from there: equalize the proud competitive fury of Simeone's pirates. The Argentine coach, to prolong a golden but exhausting cycle, had the intelligence to go beyond cholism, refining the maneuver to make it more entertaining even in the eyes of those who practice it. Atletico is no longer the stereotype of intensity, counterattacks and buses in front of the goal. Cholo has the directors of the two national finalists in Qatar: De Paul, Griezmann. So much quality. The Little Prince, in the new retro version, was a great protagonist at the World Championship and, after a year, its performance has not yet decreased. And he hasn't given up his habit of scoring. In this League he has already scored 9 (only Bellingham, 13, and Mayoral, 10 were better). Alvaro Morata scored 8. So, if Inzaghi has a pair of 22 goals, Lautaro (15) and Thuram (7), Cholo responds with one of 17. Griezmann also scored the last time he passed through San Siro in the Champions League: Milan-Atletico Madrid 1-2, 19 September '21. The first time Lautaro passed by the Metropolitano (August 2018) he scored a wonderful volley, in a friendly. Simeone, who had done everything to bring him to Madrid, immediately understood what he had missed. Of all the Champions League groups, Atletico is second only to Lunapark City in terms of goals scored. And just one notch: 17-18. It means that Cholo has traveled at the rate of almost 3 goals per game. The Colchoneros are no longer just on the barricades, as in Godin's time. Now they dribble and score a lot. To beat them we will have to overcome them in determination, but also in quality of football. If Inter presents itself with the charisma of vice-champions of Europe, Atletico responds with the splendor of its recent international history. Since Simeone has been there (2011), the Materassai have reached the Champions League final twice, once in the semi-final, three times in the quarter-finals, they have won two European Super Cups and two Europa Leagues. Moral: the Cholo gang is scarier on the pitch than on the draw grid. But Thu-La's Inter remains favourites. Short muzzle.

It is more difficult to predict Naples and Barcelona which have a more liquid present, full of problems. How many will they solve before February? How will Osimhen and Anguissa return from the Africa Cup of Nations? Will Lewandowski return to the real one? Mazzarri has just started his restorative treatment. Fresh goals from Kvara and Osi encourage hope. Xavi lost twice in the group and, at the Camp Nou, against Real and Girona who lead the La Liga. Criticisms hail. Gavi's injury was a huge loss, no one, for now, from Pedri to De Jong, is playing as well as he knows how. But if Barcelona recovers its quality of men and play, it deserves the favor of the forecast. Mazzarri will hardly find the defensive solidity that Kim took away, someone who would have served like hotcakes at Camp Nou. International experience also scores Barça. Napoli have never beaten the Catalans and have not won one of the last six Champions League matches against the Spanish. But, however much this minor Barça may grow, we already know with certainty that Napoli has what it takes to compete for the quarterfinals. The Maradonian derby will be an open challenge.

However, it is difficult to give hope to this Lazio, unrecognizable in terms of play and points compared to the splendid protagonist of the last championship, who could have harnessed the German tracks with the cobwebs of Sarrism. Immobile is no longer there. While Kane is always there: 24 goals this season in 21 games. Bayern Munich collected 16 points out of 18 in the group, losing 2 after qualifying. Since 2018-19 they have not failed to reach the quarterfinals, in the last 12 meetings with Italians they have never lost. He wants the 7th European Cup to catch up with Milan. But the Bavarian battleship, 10 days ago, took 5 from Eintracht. “Strange match,” Bayern manager Tuchel called it. Well, Lazio could use a couple of strange matches.

